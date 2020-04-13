Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.6% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $172.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.42.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.33.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,369,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

