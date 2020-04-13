Ellevest Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $376.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.22.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.