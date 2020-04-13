Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after purchasing an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.42 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co.
Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co.
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Facebook, Inc. Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
Facebook, Inc. Holdings Raised by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Purchases 8,226 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Ellevest Inc. Purchases 8,226 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Netflix, Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Acquires 79 Shares of Netflix, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report