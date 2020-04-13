Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 10.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,138.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,360,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,604,292 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $104,802,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,852,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,915,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,419,000 after purchasing an additional 703,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.42 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

