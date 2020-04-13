Ellevest Inc. Purchases 5,233 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 177,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,661,000 after acquiring an additional 107,575 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 70,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $82.36 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

