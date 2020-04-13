Ellevest Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Edward Jones upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,338.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,077.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,017.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,918.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,852.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.07 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

