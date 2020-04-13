Ellevest Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $8,077,341.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 77,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.39, for a total transaction of $21,319,554.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,584,311.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,928 shares of company stock worth $30,094,921. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTD opened at $213.55 on Monday. Trade Desk Inc has a 12-month low of $136.00 and a 12-month high of $323.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.32.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.28 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $330.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Trade Desk from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.13.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.