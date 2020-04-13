Ellevest Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 90,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Shares of JNK stock opened at $100.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.37. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.18 and a 52-week high of $110.33.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

