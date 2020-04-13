Ellevest Inc. Has $23.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 687,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 6.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $23,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $34.79 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.