Ellevest Inc. Acquires 699 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,401,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 208,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $342,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG opened at $114.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

