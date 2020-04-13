Ellevest Inc. Grows Stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMB. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2,830.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $100.93 on Monday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $117.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.32.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.