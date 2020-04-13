DigitalNote (XDN) Trading Down 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $1,618.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 5.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00773975 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005988 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000570 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

