Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,216 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $102.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $313.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

