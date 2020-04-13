Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.1% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,553 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,018. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down previously from $375.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.93.

AAPL opened at $267.99 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $1,172.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.71.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.