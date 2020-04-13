Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,816 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October makes up approximately 0.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 9.83% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOCT. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $10,645,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $1,694,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 1,303,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after buying an additional 63,117 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October stock opened at $23.84 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52 week low of $19.89 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.