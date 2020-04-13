Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 479.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 155,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 128,718 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 68,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% in the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.2% in the first quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 199,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 61,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $35.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

