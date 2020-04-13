Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Buys 753 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $65.40 on Monday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.3374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

