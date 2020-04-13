SVB Leerink Begins Coverage on Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Investment analysts at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Computer Programs & Systems from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Computer Programs & Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

NASDAQ CPSI opened at $22.57 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Computer Programs & Systems has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $324.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $70.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.99 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Computer Programs & Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs & Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs & Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

