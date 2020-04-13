Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $28.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.82. The company has a market capitalization of $891.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Encore Capital Group has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.