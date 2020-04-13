Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.
Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 479,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ladder Capital
Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
