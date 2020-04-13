Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $20.00 to $11.50 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $984.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Ladder Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,676,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,283,000 after buying an additional 66,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 479,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,182,000. 53.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

