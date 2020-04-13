Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.64-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $460-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $484.4 million.Belden also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.69 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Belden from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Cross Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.71.

Belden stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Belden has a 12 month low of $25.54 and a 12 month high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.15.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Belden had a negative net margin of 15.74% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

