Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Cut to $72.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 96.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $36.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.88. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 20.94% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene bought 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,357.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,747.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

