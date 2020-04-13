B. Riley Upgrades Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) to Neutral

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $6.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of NYSE BANC opened at $9.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.60. Banc of California has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.91 million, a P/E ratio of 310.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Banc of California had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $61.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Banc of California will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 25,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $250,211.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Banc of California by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Banc of California by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

