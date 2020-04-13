Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) PT Lowered to $9.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $19.50 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.14% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GPMT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

NYSE GPMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,311. The company has a market capitalization of $309.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.34. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $19.39.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,318.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

