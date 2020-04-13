CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $39.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stephens from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CF Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on CF Industries from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CF Industries from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.44.

Shares of CF Industries stock opened at $30.21 on Monday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,263,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 911.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

