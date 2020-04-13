EQT (NYSE:EQT) Rating Increased to Buy at Tudor Pickering

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.74% from the stock’s current price.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

EQT stock opened at $11.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. EQT has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.17.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EQT will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 275,096 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 23,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,484,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,832,000 after purchasing an additional 788,694 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of EQT by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,140,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

