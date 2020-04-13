SunTrust Banks Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $50.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $91.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cfra downgraded EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.13.

NYSE:EOG opened at $44.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.85. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

