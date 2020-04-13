AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Price Target Cut to $1,031.00

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Nomura from $1,090.00 to $1,031.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,164.87.

AZO traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $936.01. The stock had a trading volume of 87,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $942.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,089.73. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone will post 63.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $313,996,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

