HC Wainwright Cuts Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $3.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Noble Financial lowered Endeavour Silver from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endeavour Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.81.

Shares of EXK stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $1.51. The company had a trading volume of 60,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,197. The firm has a market cap of $202.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.55. Endeavour Silver has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.13% and a negative net margin of 39.50%. The firm had revenue of $34.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 25,187 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 20,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 15,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,534 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

