Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Cigna from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

Shares of CI stock opened at $179.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $67.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.23 and its 200 day moving average is $187.14. Cigna has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 18.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total transaction of $1,515,811.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

