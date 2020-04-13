Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

AVLR stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. Avalara has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

