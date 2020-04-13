Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Avalara in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

AVLR stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.57. Avalara has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $96.96.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $107.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avalara will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $1,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,982 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $321,040.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,374,662.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,258,070 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Avalara by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,125,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,883 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avalara by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,542,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,901 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,021,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after buying an additional 90,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?

Analyst Recommendations for Avalara (NYSE:AVLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ladder Capital PT Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James
Ladder Capital PT Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James
Belden Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Belden Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Discover Financial Services Price Target Cut to $72.00
Discover Financial Services Price Target Cut to $72.00
B. Riley Upgrades Banc of California to Neutral
B. Riley Upgrades Banc of California to Neutral
Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James
Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James
CF Industries PT Lowered to $39.00
CF Industries PT Lowered to $39.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report