HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Cut to $160.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 52.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCA. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.88.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $104.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.36.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 21,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,089,805.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $9,941,381. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,961,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 61,998.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,649,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,786,000 after buying an additional 1,646,670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after buying an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,299,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,729,000 after buying an additional 524,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,188,000 after buying an additional 335,431 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

