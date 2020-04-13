Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.32. Golub Capital BDC also updated its Q2 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.32-0.34 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $12.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Golub Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.50 and a beta of 0.85.
Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.
In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg purchased 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.67 per share, with a total value of $289,895.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
