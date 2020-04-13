Raymond James Cuts KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Price Target to $19.00

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $21.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KREF. Citigroup raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $15.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $939.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 499.05 and a current ratio of 499.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.82 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 48.01% and a return on equity of 8.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after purchasing an additional 284,071 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 712,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,555,000 after buying an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

