HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $175.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $211.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $207.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on HubSpot from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $141.86 on Monday. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $90.83 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -107.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at $9,285,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total transaction of $1,654,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 699,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,338 shares of company stock worth $3,403,198 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 10.4% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,064,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,901,000. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in HubSpot by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $2,378,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

