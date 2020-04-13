Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given New $42.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cfra upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

NYSE FMS opened at $34.87 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $42.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Research analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,563.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,324,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 35,188 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 37,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

