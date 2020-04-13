Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 217.89%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 192,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

