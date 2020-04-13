Dell (NYSE:DELL) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell (NYSE:DELL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.31% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $63.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $55.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Dell in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Dell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.80.
Shares of DELL stock opened at $41.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.88. Dell has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $70.55.
In other news, insider Rory P. Read sold 70,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $3,522,220.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell purchased 361,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.23 per share, with a total value of $12,385,475.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,652,259.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 192,688 shares of company stock valued at $8,567,732 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Dell
Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.
