AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Cut to $62.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.59% from the stock’s previous close.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $51.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.75. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

