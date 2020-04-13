Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACRE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of ACRE opened at $7.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.54 million for the quarter. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Commercial Real Estate will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Alan Henderson sold 25,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $435,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,401 shares in the company, valued at $390,001.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Arougheti purchased 20,000 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,924. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 832.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments.

