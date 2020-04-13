Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, RTT News reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AAP. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.20.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $106.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $182.56.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 32.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 37.0% during the first quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

