Raymond James Trims ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $67.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Get ViaSat alerts:

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.