Raymond James Trims ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Target Price to $67.00

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ViaSat from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.12. ViaSat has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $97.31.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ViaSat will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViaSat news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Also, major shareholder Fpr Partners Llc sold 109,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $3,332,624.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in ViaSat during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ViaSat by 3,888.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ViaSat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Receive News & Ratings for ViaSat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViaSat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ladder Capital PT Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James
Ladder Capital PT Lowered to $11.50 at Raymond James
Belden Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Belden Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance
Discover Financial Services Price Target Cut to $72.00
Discover Financial Services Price Target Cut to $72.00
B. Riley Upgrades Banc of California to Neutral
B. Riley Upgrades Banc of California to Neutral
Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James
Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James
CF Industries PT Lowered to $39.00
CF Industries PT Lowered to $39.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report