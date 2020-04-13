Oppenheimer Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s previous close.
TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.
NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.
In related news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock TCP Capital
BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.
Featured Article: Cost of Capital
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.