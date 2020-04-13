Oppenheimer Lowers BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Price Target to $12.00

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.41% from the company’s previous close.

TCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $6.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.93. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $47.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.62 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.67%. Equities analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rajneesh Vig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,522.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul L. Davis acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 24,500 shares of company stock worth $249,175. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 16,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

