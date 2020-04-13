R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

