Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust (NYSE:OIA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0316 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70. Invesco Municipal Income Opp Trust has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.23.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

