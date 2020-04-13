Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $36.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $561.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.55. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.98.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after purchasing an additional 230,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after purchasing an additional 49,472 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Preferred Bank by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 154,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

