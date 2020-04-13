Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Cut by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 61.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 573.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 60,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after buying an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAT stock opened at $117.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

