Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

VPV opened at $11.87 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.95.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Dividend History for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV)

