Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps stock opened at $11.90 on Monday. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst for Inv Gr NY Mcps has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

