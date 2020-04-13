Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. INCA Investments LLC grew its stake in BRF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 6,217,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,092,000 after buying an additional 526,500 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 5,653,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,185,000 after acquiring an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,973,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in BRF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,007,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,120 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in BRF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,817,000. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRFS opened at $3.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.27 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRFS shares. HSBC upgraded shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on BRF from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of BRF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

