Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0487 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $11.77 on Monday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

