Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) by 39.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,905 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,333 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 394.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period.

NYSE:IGR opened at $5.70 on Monday. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $8.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

